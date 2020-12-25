ValuEngine Downgrades Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INSG. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Inseego from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inseego from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.96.

NASDAQ INSG opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. Inseego has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.97.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.52 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Miller sold 1,260,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $19,656,183.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 2,385,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $36,803,173.10. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,185,786 shares of company stock worth $64,232,079. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Inseego by 53.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,363 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Inseego in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,432,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Inseego by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,720,000 after buying an additional 493,067 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inseego by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 257,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Inseego by 2,109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 255,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 244,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

