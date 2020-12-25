ValuEngine Downgrades Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRD opened at $4.21 on Monday. Nemaura Medical has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.14. The company has a market cap of $96.45 million, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of -0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94.

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. The company provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients.

