Velas Reaches Market Capitalization of $48.35 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $48.35 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000113 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000460 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001341 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 935.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,106,296,362 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.