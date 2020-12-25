Veritaseum (VERI) Price Reaches $3.68 on Major Exchanges

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $7.92 million and $1,606.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for approximately $3.68 or 0.00014981 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00047155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.98 or 0.00321114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00016449 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00029678 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Veritaseum

VERI is a token. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Veritaseum Token Trading

Veritaseum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.