Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VERI. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Veritone from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Veritone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Veritone during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,966,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the third quarter valued at $157,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Veritone by 74.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 17,879 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Veritone by 13.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

VERI stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.69. The stock had a trading volume of 605,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.13 million, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.48. Veritone has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 106.21% and a negative return on equity of 118.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veritone will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

