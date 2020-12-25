Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) (LON:VSVS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) (LON:VSVS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 462 ($6.04).

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

LON:VSVS opened at GBX 529.50 ($6.92) on Friday. Vesuvius plc has a 1 year low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 529.50 ($6.92). The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.07. The stock has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 483.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 423.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

About Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L)

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

