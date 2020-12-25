VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFA) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFA) shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.94 and last traded at $61.73. 18,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 69,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.49.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.08 and a 200 day moving average of $55.28.

