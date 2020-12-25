VIG (VIG) Hits Market Cap of $850,727.75

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One VIG token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, VIG has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. VIG has a total market capitalization of $850,727.75 and approximately $9,886.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,228.22 or 0.99417231 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00032320 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00006991 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00019898 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.53 or 0.00416600 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.58 or 0.00560456 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00141366 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 807,909,975 tokens. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai. VIG’s official Twitter account is @

VIG Token Trading

VIG can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

