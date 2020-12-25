Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.67

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.67 and last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 170221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

VFF has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $791.88 million, a P/E ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.23.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.85 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Village Farms International news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $552,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corriente Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter worth $4,321,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 65.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,430,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 563,109 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 646.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 96,150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the third quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

