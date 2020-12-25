Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VFF. ValuEngine downgraded Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Friday, December 4th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

VFF opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $791.88 million, a P/E ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 2.34. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.85 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Village Farms International will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Village Farms International news, Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $552,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFF. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,321,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Village Farms International by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,430,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 563,109 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Village Farms International by 646.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 96,150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

