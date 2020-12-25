Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,856 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gridsum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $548,000. 15.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gridsum alerts:

NASDAQ:GSUM opened at $1.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. Gridsum Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.88.

About Gridsum

Gridsum Holding Inc provides data analysis software for enterprises and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze information; and Gridsum Big Data platform and Gridsum Prophet performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Gridsum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gridsum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.