Virtu Financial LLC Takes $31,000 Position in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 775.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29,322 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,591,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMTR opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.89. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $1.19.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NMTR shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

