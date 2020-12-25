VisionX Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VNX)

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One VisionX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, LBank and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, VisionX has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. VisionX has a total market cap of $35,313.63 and approximately $4,268.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00133208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00021055 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.67 or 0.00669219 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00162216 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.00361447 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00097835 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00061330 BTC.

VisionX Profile

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,900,000,000 tokens. VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal. The official website for VisionX is www.visionx.org. The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VisionX

VisionX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Kucoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VisionX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VisionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

