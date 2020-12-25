Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Yalla Group Limited (NASDAQ:YALA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group Limited (NASDAQ:YALA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,459,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:YALA opened at $17.01 on Friday. Yalla Group Limited has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $23.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.47.

Yalla Group (NASDAQ:YALA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.83 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on YALA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Yalla Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Yalla Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

