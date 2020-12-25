Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,220,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,407,000 after acquiring an additional 69,555 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the second quarter worth $171,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 900.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 105,072 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 94,572 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 186.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 215,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 140,289 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.5% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 535,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 67,821 shares during the period. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. New Street Research lowered shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE MBT opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.83. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $21.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.10 by $4.18. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

