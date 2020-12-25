Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $177,000 Stock Holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 254.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 115,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 82,722 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,029,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 367,999 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 285,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 82,820 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 108,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRTX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. TPG RE Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

NYSE:TRTX opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 239.26, a current ratio of 239.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $21.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.