Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 124,959 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124,959 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Welbilt by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 164,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welbilt by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Welbilt by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 46,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Welbilt by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Welbilt by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 304,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBT opened at $12.29 on Friday. Welbilt, Inc has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 307.25 and a beta of 1.99.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Welbilt’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Welbilt from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Welbilt from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

