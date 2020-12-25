WABnetwork Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.00 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 25th. WABnetwork has a market cap of $12,683.99 and approximately $12.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WABnetwork token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, BitForex, IDEX and Hotbit. Over the last week, WABnetwork has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00134346 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00021130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.89 or 0.00669340 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00163603 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00354506 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00061351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00096574 BTC.

WABnetwork Token Profile

WABnetwork’s genesis date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,953,531,973 tokens. WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork. WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network.

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

WABnetwork can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDAX, BitForex, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

