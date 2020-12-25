Wagerr Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $989.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for about $0.0232 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and approximately $989.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded down 27% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000449 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000590 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005134 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 217,761,484 coins and its circulating supply is 196,381,870 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

