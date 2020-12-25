Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Upgraded to Buy at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, LiveTradingNews reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.71.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE WMT opened at $143.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.28 and its 200 day moving average is $136.91.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,227,085 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,223,050. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 828,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $115,860,000 after buying an additional 12,078 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Walmart by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,643,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Walmart by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 52,856 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,395,000 after buying an additional 11,094 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.