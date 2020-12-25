Warburg Research Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) a €65.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FRE. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.50 ($70.00) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €49.49 ($58.23).

FRA FRE opened at €38.21 ($44.95) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($94.12). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €37.33 and a 200-day moving average price of €39.63.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

