Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Washington Federal in a report issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Washington Federal’s FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. Washington Federal has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.00.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Washington Federal had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.60 million.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Mulholland sold 1,108,799 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $5,854,458.72. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 67.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 14.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 5.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 590,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,849,000 after purchasing an additional 31,154 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 4.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 188,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 75.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

