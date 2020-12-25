Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:WRE)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.46 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.49. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.36). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $73.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

WRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

Shares of WRE opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average of $21.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,219,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 17.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 13.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

