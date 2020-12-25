Waters (NYSE:WAT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

WAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Waters in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a sector weight rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Waters from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Waters from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Waters presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $208.23.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $247.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $154.39 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $593.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.15 million. Analysts expect that Waters will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,002,540.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $519,042.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,655.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,098 shares of company stock worth $5,630,343 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 22.9% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after purchasing an additional 18,369 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.