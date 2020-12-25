Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to announce $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Webster Financial reported earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $294.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on WBS. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

Shares of WBS stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.60. The company had a trading volume of 208,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,796. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $53.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 18.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 131,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 56,778 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 69,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 42,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,987,000 after buying an additional 84,258 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

