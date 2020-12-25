Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to announce $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Webster Financial reported earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $294.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on WBS. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

Shares of WBS stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.60. The company had a trading volume of 208,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,796. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $53.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 18.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 131,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 56,778 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 69,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 42,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,987,000 after buying an additional 84,258 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Financial (WBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.