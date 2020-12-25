Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) PT Raised to $15.00

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Welbilt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welbilt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Welbilt from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.20.

WBT stock opened at $12.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. Welbilt has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.25 and a beta of 1.99.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.73 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Welbilt will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welbilt in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 3,244.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 176.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

