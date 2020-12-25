Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 21,318 Shares of Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) by 58.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,318 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Dyadic International were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Dyadic International by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Dyadic International by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Dyadic International by 542.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Dyadic International by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Dyadic International by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the period. 19.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dyadic International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dyadic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYAI opened at $5.57 on Friday. Dyadic International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.07 million, a PE ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 0.16.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 27.54% and a negative net margin of 539.34%. Equities analysts predict that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins.

