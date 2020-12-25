Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.13% of HBT Financial worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in HBT Financial by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 791,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 207,500 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HBT Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in HBT Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 31,517 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in HBT Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HBT. ValuEngine upgraded HBT Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on HBT Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

HBT stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. HBT Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $414.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average of $12.88.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $38.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.93%. On average, research analysts expect that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

