Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,915 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNCE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 23,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 502,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 50,883 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $380.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.79.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 921.38%. The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of alopecia areata; CTP-692, a selective deuterium-modified analog of the endogenous amino acid and D-serine that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease.

