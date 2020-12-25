Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SA. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 23,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 55,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. 22.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SA has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Seabridge Gold from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:SA opened at $21.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -140.20 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.53. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $21.86.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

