Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in VanEck Vectors Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Steel ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Steel ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Steel ETF by 396.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Steel ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Steel ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 44,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Steel ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLX opened at $44.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79. VanEck Vectors Steel ETF has a 12-month low of $17.61 and a 12-month high of $46.03.

VanEck Vectors Steel ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

