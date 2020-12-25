Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 11,047 Shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,047 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Carter Bankshares were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Carter Bankshares by 24.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 63.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARE opened at $10.75 on Friday. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73.

CARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carter Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

