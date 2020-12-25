Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 4,958 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,958 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.15% of IRadimed worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 15.2% during the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 243,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 32,175 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in IRadimed by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 88,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 14,035 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $48,550.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,036.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised IRadimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRadimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ IRMD opened at $23.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.82. IRadimed Co. has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $285.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.81 and a beta of 1.20.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. IRadimed had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

