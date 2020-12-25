Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.66% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. It focuses on offering ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. Its offerings are used for a wide variety of consumer and industrial products, including food packaging, automotive products, coatings, pipes and residential construction materials. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $780.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.95. Westlake Chemical Partners has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $26.48.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $231.97 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 23.5% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 19.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

