Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.80

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.80 and traded as high as $4.93. Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 1,915,378 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WCP shares. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.73.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a PE ratio of -0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.81.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$256.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post -0.0300621 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.40%.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.47 per share, with a total value of C$61,742.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,333,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,763,914.28.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

