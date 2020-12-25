Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.19. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year earnings of ($4.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.61) to ($2.79). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $61.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.30 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Cowen upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 107.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,153 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 28,090 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 39.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,212,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 910,219 shares during the period. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WLL opened at $26.00 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

