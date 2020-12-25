William Blair Comments on Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, December 21st. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.21 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

NBIX has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.45.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $97.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.49. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 105.02 and a beta of 1.00. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $136.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 32.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $617,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after buying an additional 16,818 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $94,021.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,637.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $155,715.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,022.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,874 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,249. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

