Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.64.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

