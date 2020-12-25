WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP) Given a GBX 1,060 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WPP. UBS Group set a GBX 940 ($12.28) price objective on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 840 ($10.97) price objective on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 635 ($8.30) price objective on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 920 ($12.02) price objective on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 890.77 ($11.64).

Shares of LON WPP opened at GBX 813 ($10.62) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.81. WPP plc has a 52 week low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.18). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 753.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 656.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33.

WPP plc (WPP.L) Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

