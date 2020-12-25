Xander Resources Inc. (XND.V) (CVE:XND) Trading Down 3.2%

Xander Resources Inc. (XND.V) (CVE:XND) shares fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 48,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 94,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.59, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$3.05 million and a PE ratio of -1.18.

In other Xander Resources Inc. (XND.V) news, Director Marsha Panar sold 186,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total transaction of C$32,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 465,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$81,387.43. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,000 shares of company stock valued at $39,350.

Xander Resources Inc. (XND.V) Company Profile (CVE:XND)

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company holds interests in the Senneville West Property that comprises 80 claims located in Quebec; and the Senneville East Property comprising 62 claims located in Quebec.

