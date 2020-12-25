Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) were down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.70 and last traded at $55.70. Approximately 2,103 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 9,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.90.

Several analysts have commented on YAMCY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Yamaha in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Yamaha from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.98.

About Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY)

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses worldwide. The company manufactures and sells pianos; digital musical instruments; wind, string, and percussion instruments; other music-related products; and produces and sells audio and visual media software, as well as manages music and other schools.

