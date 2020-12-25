Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Receives $59.07 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.07.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YNDX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. HSBC lowered shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yandex in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Yandex by 54.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 466 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 66.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 77.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 230.8% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $67.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,173. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.39. Yandex has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.97, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $732.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.98 million. Equities analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

