Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Sells $477,453.69 in Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman sold 28,069 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $477,453.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,938,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,979,309.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Howard Lerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Howard Lerman sold 48,256 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $726,735.36.

Yext stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.92.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The business had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yext by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,022,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,860,000 after purchasing an additional 872,904 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Yext by 0.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,253,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,293,000 after buying an additional 73,430 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Yext by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,269,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,528,000 after buying an additional 1,058,394 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the third quarter worth approximately $14,805,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Yext by 81.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,412,000 after buying an additional 334,490 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.61.

About Yext

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

