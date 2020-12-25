Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Sells $373,405.00 in Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Brian Distelburger sold 21,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $373,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,347,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,901,329. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $150,300.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $159,600.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $191,300.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $187,200.00.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $16.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.68. Yext, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.92.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The business had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Yext’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Yext by 107.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 274,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 141,880 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $603,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 230,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 185,472 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Yext in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Yext during the third quarter valued at $543,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YEXT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.61.

About Yext

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

