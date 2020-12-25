Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) (LON:YNGA) Shares Gap Down to $1,205.00

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) (LON:YNGA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,205.00, but opened at $1,125.00. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) shares last traded at $1,164.30, with a volume of 8,688 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £401.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,106.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,019.22.

Get Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. (YNGA.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Simon Dodd bought 2,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, with a total value of £24,975.36 ($32,630.47).

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA.L) Company Profile (LON:YNGA)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. (YNGA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. (YNGA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.