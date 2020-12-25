Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will post ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.92). Caesars Entertainment reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 711.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($12.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.97) to ($10.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday. Union Gaming Research lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.78.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $3,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,030.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 9,004 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $661,523.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,603.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,504 shares of company stock valued at $4,344,399. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $3,057,000. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $44,007,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 401.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 250,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,043,000 after purchasing an additional 200,554 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $56,060,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.84. The company had a trading volume of 685,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,739,504. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.79.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

