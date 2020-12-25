Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) will post $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inphi’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Inphi posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inphi will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inphi.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Inphi from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.21.

In related news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.54, for a total transaction of $69,468,959.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,312,133.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Inphi by 2,580.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,778,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,637,000 after buying an additional 1,712,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Inphi by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,629,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,668,000 after purchasing an additional 698,053 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Inphi by 690.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 530,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 463,639 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Inphi by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 478,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,209,000 after purchasing an additional 298,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Inphi by 319.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,506,000 after buying an additional 274,878 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPHI stock opened at $160.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.58, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31. Inphi has a 1 year low of $55.72 and a 1 year high of $161.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.35.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

