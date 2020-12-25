Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to Post $0.41 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.44. Regions Financial posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

RF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Odeon Capital Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.16.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,796,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,371,000 after purchasing an additional 536,793 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,593,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,931 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,153,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,129,000 after acquiring an additional 662,349 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,529 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,500,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,305 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial stock opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $17.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regions Financial (RF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.