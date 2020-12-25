Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Analysts forecast that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Travelzoo reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 140%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The information services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 million. Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 103.25%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 11.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 408,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 41,290 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 7.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 88,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 10.4% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 66,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 195.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 35,774 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 123.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 28,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TZOO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.11. 18,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,118. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average is $7.50. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $102.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.06.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

