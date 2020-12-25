Zacks: Analysts Expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) to announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Alarm.com reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALRM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded down $2.05 on Friday, hitting $98.88. The stock had a trading volume of 193,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,974. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $102.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $36,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,821.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $1,126,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,755 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,738 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $869,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

